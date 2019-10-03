Timothy Cheruiyot launches bid for 1500m gold

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

When World and Commonwealth 1,500 metres silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot lines up alongside compatriots Ronald Kwemoi, Kumari Taki and George Manangoi in men’s heats of the metric-mile race at the World Championships in Doha from 10pm Thursday, they will be seeking to ensure the title Elijah Manangoi won two years ago in London remains in Kenya.

A new world champion will be crowned at the championship after reigning champion Elijah withdrew from the team having picked an injury in training just days after the national trials.

He was replaced by 2016 World Under-20 1,500m champion Taki who had finished fourth at the national trials on September 12 at Nyayo National Stadium.

At the national trials, Cheruiyot timed 3 minutes, 28.77 seconds to finish ahead of second-placed Kwemoi (93:33.99) who was followed by George (3:31.49) and Taki. Cheruiyot believes his 1500m victory at the Diamond League in Switzerland where he set a meet record, offers him a good platform from where to launch his title bid.

“I have had a good season and my training has gone on well. Winning in Switzerland puts me in a good frame of mind heading to Doha where my target is to graduate from silver to gold,” he said after winning at the trials.

A teary-eyed Elijah, overcome by emotion at seeing his younger brother George secure Team Kenya ticket to Doha, had already secured a ticket to the championship by virtue of being the defending champion. Elijah’s injury robbed Kenyans of a chance to see the two siblings racing side by side but with different objectives – Elijah to retain the title and George to leave a mark on his debut at the senior level.

Literally and metaphorically, Cheruiyot takes to the track Thursday with a spring in his step. The soft-spoken athlete was promoted from the rank of a Constable to an Inspector at the Kenya Prisons Service just days before leaving for Doha, and it proved a much-needed impetus for the athlete.

“I can’t ask for more. I thank (Prisons Service Commissioner General Wycliffe) Ogallo and the management for giving me ample time to train and feel comfortable. Victory will be mine for sure,” the Africa 1,5000m silver medallist told Nation Sport in Nairobi on September 18.

It will be Cheruiyot’s third appearance at the World Championships. He finished seventh in the 2015 edition in Beijing and claimed silver in 2017 London.

Taki, who presented Kenya at last year’s Commonwealth Games, was elated at the prospect of representing Kenya at the world stage. “Although I finished fourth at the national trials, I have been in great shape the whole of this year. I thank God for this chance and I hope to win a medal in Doha,” the 20-year-old who will be making his debut at the world stage, said.

The 2014 Africa 1,500m bronze medallist Kwemoi who also made the semi-finals of 1,500m at the 2017 World Championships in London will be on parade.