Kenya Prisons honour 'exemplary' Timothy Cheruiyot

Is there a better way of dispatching a hard working soldier to the battle field than recognising their efforts?

After playing a second fiddle many times, Timothy Cheruiyot will have no reason not to win the World 1,500m title after he was promoted to the rank of Inspector at the Kenya Prisons Service.

Cheruiyot, the World and Commonwealth 1,500m silver medallist, is among 45 Team Kenya athletes, who are preparing for the World Championships set for September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

“We expect nothing short of a gold medal from this gallant athlete, who has stood out as one of the most disciplined officers in the service,” said Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo before arming Cheruiyot with the promotion at Kenya Prisons Service head office, Magereza on Tuesday.

Ogallo said Cheruiyot's promotion from a Constable to an Inspector will not only motivate him to work harder but other sportsmen and women in the service.

“Reading through Cheruiyot’s achievements makes us feel proud of him and we shall stop at nothing to support him in his endeavours to excel," said Ogallo.

“It’s one thing to be an athlete and have a good coach but to excel one must have discipline and that is what defines Cheruiyot.”

'HALL OF FAME'

Ogallo said plans are underway to create a Hall of Fame walk at their Magereza headquarters where prison officers who have excelled in different fields will be honoured.

“We shall trace all the achievers at prisons service, trace all the medals and trophies they have won and reincarnate them,” said Ogallo, who paid tribute to prisons legends like Catherine Ndereba, Abednego Matilu, Elizabeth Olaba, Hellen Chepngeno and Margaret Okayo among others for their firm foundation in sports.

He said the later day stars, the likes of Cheruiyot, Alice Aprot, Celliphine Chespol, Samuel Gathimba and Margaret Nyairera, have a lot to learn from these legends.

Cheruiyot, who was accompanied by his coach Ben Ouma of Rongai Athletics Club, said that he now feels inspired to go for victory in Doha.

“You can never ask for more and I really want to thank Ogallo and the management at Prisons for giving me ample time to train and feel comfortable. Victory will be mine for sure," said Cheruiyot, the Africa 1,5000m silver medallist.

With the withdrawal of his other athlete, World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi from the Doha event, Ouma said they will be under pressure to deliver.