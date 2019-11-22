Tirop: I’m going for top honours in Wareng race

By BENARD ROTICH

World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has her eyes on the prize when she lines up to defend her title in the Tuskys 10km Wareng Great Run in Eldoret on Sunday, but this time on the road.

The athlete, who is optimistic of a good result, will be using the race to shape up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I have been training well ahead of the race. I want to defend my title, though it will be a road race this year,” she told Nation Sport. Last year’s race was run cross country.

Tirop, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that she wanted to improve her performance from the bronze medal she won in the past two World Championships.

“I don’t belong to the bronze category. I want to improve my training techniques as I look forward to represent the country in the Olympic Games next year. My finishing kick is one of the areas I need to improve” she said.

Tirop emerged third during last month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The Netherland’s Sifan Hassan won the race after clocking 30:17.62, while Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey bagged silver in 30:21.23.

Discovery Cross Country champion Brilliant Jepkorir will also be an athlete to watch in the senior category.

"My training has been good. I expect to run well and be on the podium. This is a good build-up for me as we get into the next season where I want to represent the country in the 10,000m in the Olympic Games," said Jepkorir.

The athlete started the season with victory in the Discovery Cross Country Championships in Eldoret before participating in various road races where she recorded mixed results.

In March she won Beyond Zero Half Marathon race in Nairobi in 67:03 and the Boston Half Marathon in October.

The race starts at 8am and will be televised live by NTV.