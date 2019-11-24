Tirop, Kipruto retain Wareng titles

By STANLEY KIMUGE

World 10,000 bronze medallists Agnes Tirop and Rhonex Kipruto are this year’s winners of the Tuskys 10 km Wareng Great run road race held in Eldoret town on Sunday.

Tirop, who also won last year’s Tuskys cross-country, said she hopes to improve her performance from the bronze medal she won in the past two world championships.

“Though the race was competitive, it has prepared me well for 2020 Olympic Games next year where I plan to run both 10,000m and 5000m races,” said Tirop, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet county.

Tirop, who topped in a time of 32:22.17, noted that the chilly weather slowed the race, but she picked up within the last one kilometre.

Brillian Jepkorir finished second in 32:22.98, while former world cross country champion Irene Cheptai came a distant third with 32:26:52.

On his part, Rhonex who clocked 28:23.8 said that he is looking to win the elusive Olympic gold in the 10,000m race.

“I think inadequate preparation is to blame for Kenya’s dismal performance in the 10,000m, but I hope to bring glory home,” he added.

Nicholas Kipkorir and Kibiwott Kandie followed in a time of 28:31.6 and 28:34.2 respectively.

Nation Media Group’s General Manager (Commercial) James Sogoti said that they partnered with Tuskys as part of talent development.

“We decided to partner with Tuskys to develop talents and also celebrate the success of the people of the North Rift in a region known for rich-athletic talent,” said Sogoti.

On the other hand, Tuskys chief executive Dan Githua said that they will continue to support the annual event.

“We will continue to sponsor this event to be even better in terms of numbers. We also launching the Christmas festive season campaign,” he added.

Abraham Mutai, Athletics Kenya Central Rift region chairman, said total of 1700 athletes took part in the run and are targeting 10,000 next year.

The top three won Sh500,000, Sh300,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

Selected results from the race:

Men's category:

1. Rhonex Kipruto 28:23.8

2. Nicholas Kipkorir 28:31.6

3. Kibiwott Kandie 28:34.2

4. Robert Kiprop 28:43.2

5. Eric Kiptanui 28:44.6

Women's category

1. Agnes Tirop 32:22.17

2. Brillian Jepkorir 32:22.98

3. Irene Cheptai 32:26:52

4. Sheila chepkorir 32.29.56