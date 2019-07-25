  1. Home
Tokyo Olympics: Organisers try out cooling measures

Thursday July 25 2019

A man cools off at a mist station installed at Shiokaze Park during the beach volleyball test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 25, 2019. Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers tested everything from misting sprays to air-conditioned tents on July 25 as they trialled heat mitigation measures a year before the Games gets under way. PHOTO | BEHROUZ MEHRI |  AFP

In Summary

  • Supporters were also given fans and towels to keep them cool
  • Fire engine-sized misting stations pumping out sprays of water, air-conditioned cooling tents and potted flower fences that organisers say help "psychologically" cool those around were trialled
  • Tokyo 2020 organisers will employ wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) measuring devices at all venues
BBC SPORT
By BBC SPORT
Tokyo 2020 chiefs have been testing misting sprays and air-conditioned tents to combat soaring temperatures.

Last year a heatwave in the city killed more than a dozen people and on Thursday organisers tested ways to keep people cool at an international volleyball event - in case temperatures soar at next year's Games.

With one year to go, 150 volunteers queued to trial the cooling measures.

Supporters were also given fans and towels to keep them cool.

"We cannot control the climate. We must deal with it based on facts and reality," Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura said.

"Even creating shadows or mist, it's difficult to cover the entire area."

Fire engine-sized misting stations pumping out sprays of water, air-conditioned cooling tents and potted flower fences that organisers say help "psychologically" cool those around were trialled and Tokyo 2020 organisers will employ wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) measuring devices at all venues.

Ken Wakabayashi, an environment official at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said: "It all depends on a situation, but for the spectators, we will prepare cooling facilities and goods for them.

