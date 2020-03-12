i
Tokyo Olympics flame lit in Greece 'behind closed doors'
Thursday March 12 2020
OLYMPIA, GREECE
The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.
With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19.
More to follow...