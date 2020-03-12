alexa Tokyo Olympics flame lit in Greece 'behind closed doors' - Daily Nation
i
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Tokyo Olympics flame lit in Greece 'behind closed doors'

Thursday March 12 2020

A woman dressed as a priestess lits the Olympic flame during the Olympic ceremony in ancient Olympia, ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on March 12, 2020. PHOTO | ARIS MESSINIS | AFP

A woman dressed as a priestess lits the Olympic flame during the Olympic ceremony in ancient Olympia, ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on March 12, 2020. PHOTO | ARIS MESSINIS | AFP 

In Summary

  • With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

OLYMPIA, GREECE

The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.

With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19.

More to follow...

Advertisement