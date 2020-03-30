alexa Top IOC officials to meet with Tokyo date imminent - Daily Nation
Top IOC officials to meet with Tokyo date imminent

Monday March 30 2020

In this file photo taken on March 3, 2020 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach delivers a statement on the COVID-19 situation during a meeting of the executive board at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne. Bach said on March 20 the organisation was

In this file photo taken on March 3, 2020 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach delivers a statement on the COVID-19 situation during a meeting of the executive board at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne. PHOTO | FABRICE COFFRINI |  AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
LAUSANNE

The International Olympic Committee is to hold a meeting with its Executive Board on Monday with the dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics expected to be announced soon, an IOC official said.

"The IOC regularly takes stock with its Executive Board. A meeting is scheduled today," the official said.

The IOC last week postponed the 2020 Tokyo Games until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time that the Olympics have been delayed in peacetime.

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said Monday organisers were weighing the pros and cons of a summer and spring Games and he expected a decision from the IOC soon.

"I think perhaps there will be some kind of communication from (IOC) President (Thomas) Bach this week," Mori told reporters.

