alexa Top ten fastest women marathons in history - Daily Nation
Top ten fastest women marathons in history

Monday October 14 2019

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei crosses the finish line as she wins the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in World Record time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds in Chicago, Illinois on October 13, 2019. PHOTO | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI | AFP

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei crosses the finish line as she wins the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in World Record time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds in Chicago, Illinois on October 13, 2019. PHOTO | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI |  AFP

BERNARD ROTICH
By BERNARD ROTICH
Brigid Kosgei Sunday posted an impressive 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds at Chicago Marathon to set a new women's world marathon record.

The feat saw her erase the previous record of 2:15:25 held by Britain's Paula Radcliffe that had lasted 16 years.

Kosgei's world record time not only saw her defend her Chicago Marathon title but also set a new course record reducing Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

Here, Nation Sport presents the top ten fastest women marathons in history.

1. Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:14:04 Chicago Marathon 2019

2. Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:15:25 London Marathon 2003

3. Mary Keitany (Kenya) 2:17:01 London Marathon 2017

4. Ruth Chepng’etich (Kenya) 2:17:08 Dubai Marathon 2019

5. Worknesh Degefa (Ethiopia) 2:17:41 Dubai Marathon 2019

6. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 2:17:56 London Marathon 2017

7. Gladys Cherono (Kenya) 2:18:11 Berlin Marathon 2018

8. Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:18:20 London Marathon 2019

9. Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) 2:18:31 London Marathon 2018

10. Ruta Aga (Ethiopia) 2:18:34 Berlin Marathon 2018

