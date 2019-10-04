alexa Toshikazu Yamanishi grabs race walk gold, Gathimba 32nd - Daily Nation
Toshikazu Yamanishi grabs race walk gold, Gathimba 32nd

Saturday October 5 2019

Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi competes in the Men's 20km Race Walk at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships in Doha on October 4, 2019/ October 5, 2019. PHOTO | MUSTAFA ABUMUNES |

Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi competes in the Men's 20km Race Walk at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships in Doha on October 4, 2019/ October 5, 2019. PHOTO | MUSTAFA ABUMUNES |  AFP

JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
IN DOHA

Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi is the 20km race walk champion after clocking 1:26:34 in Doha on Saturday.

Russia's Vasiliy Mizinov, who is competing as a neutral athlete, was second in 1:26:49 while Swedish Perseus Karlström took bronze in 1:27:00.

Kenya's Samuel Gathimba finished 32nd in 1:40:45 in his debut at the World Championships.

The Kenyan, who took bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, found the going tough at the global event in Doha.

Yamanishi's victory was the first ever in the event by a Japanese athlete in the world event.

