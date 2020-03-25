alexa Trump backs Olympics delay, will attend Games in 2021 - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Trump backs Olympics delay, will attend Games in 2021

Wednesday March 25 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about the coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 14, 2020. PHOTO | JIM WATSON |

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about the coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 14, 2020. PHOTO | JIM WATSON |  AFP

In Summary

  • So far the International Olympic Committee and Japan have not set a date for the rescheduled Games next year.
  • If Trump does not secure a second term in November's vote, he will leave office in January 2021.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Japan's decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic and indicated he will attend the rescheduled games next year.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021," Trump tweeted. "It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there!"

Trump faces a re-election battle this year and his campaign has likewise been upended by the global pandemic, which has prompted governments to order mass shutdowns of movement and economic activity.

So far the International Olympic Committee and Japan have not set a date for the rescheduled Games next year. If Trump does not secure a second term in November's vote, he will leave office in January 2021.

Advertisement