Tuskys Wareng race hits road, and a lot bigger!

By VICTOR OTIENO

Athletes from across the country will battle for glory next week on Sunday in the Tuskys Great 10km Run Wareng, which will take place in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Nation Media Group (NMG) are the official partners of the competition which clocks its 13th edition and is expected to attract about 10,000 participants.

Tusky’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Githua said the move to change the competition from a cross-country run to a road race is meant to make it “bigger.”

“By making it a road race, we saw it will be more visible and have more participants than before, the prizes will also be better than last year,” said Githua during the launch in Nairobi on Wednesday an event which was also attended by Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei.

Tuskys Wareng Cross-Country first took place in 2006 and has since then been held annually in Eldoret.

It aims at promoting athletics in the country by nurturing talent.

According to the organisers, this year’s run will start outside Tuskys’ Zion Mall branch and end at Tuskys Eldo Centre Branch in Eldoret town.

The first finishers in both men’s and women’s category will pocket Sh500,000 while the first and second runners up will receive Sh300,000 and Sh100,000, respectively, but the award category will be extended to the first 100 finishers who will receive various household items.

The Tuskys Wareng Half Marathon will also feature 10-kilometre and five-kilometre race categories.

This change reflects the growth of the competition, from a humble race with 250 runners to a globally recognized event with thousands of participants.

NMG’s General Manager (Commercial) James Sogoti said by partnering with the retail chain in the event, the company aims at promoting sports development in the country.

He said NMG will support the race through heavy promotion on her platform as well as coverage of the activities of the day on NTV Crossover show.