Former Olympic champion eyeing comeback

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Former champion Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich is seeking to bounce back when lines up on Saturday for the men’s marathon at the World Championship in Doha.

The former Olympic champion, who is under the Global Sports Communications stable, has been training in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, for the last three months.

Nation Sport caught up with him finalising his training at Moi University Campus-Annex School of law track.

He said there is no love lost between him and his Kenyan training mates. "My training has been going on well. What remains is for me to apply what I have been working on for the last three months,” said Kiprotich.

"I’m ready to face other competitors globally. It will be a difficult task, but I will do my best and make sure I get a medal.”

Kiprotich said he drew inspiration from World record holder and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and his other training mate, Geoffrey Kamworor, who is fresh from breaking the half marathon record. He optimistic of performing well.

Advertisement

PRISONS OFFICER

“I have been training with my mentor Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kamworor who have shown tremendous achievement. The two athletes inspire me. I also want to inspire others when I represent my country. I prefer training in Kaptagat which is conducive,” he said.

Kiprotich, a prisons officer, hails from Kapchorua. He bagged the gold medal during the Olympic Games in 2012 before winning the World title in 2013 during the Moscow games.

It will be interesting to see how he performs against his training mate, Laban Korir, who is representing Kenya in the global event.

Korir will be teaming up with former Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata, defending champion Geoffrey Kirui and former Seoul Marathon champion Amos Kipruto.

Korir said the Kenyan team will be seeking to be on the podium, but they are wary of their rival who can pull a surprise.

“We have been training with Kiprotich, and we will be battling it out on Saturday night. My focus will be helping the team to bag medals. I won’t be looking at my training mate or how he will be competing,” he said.