President Uhuru Kenyatta has given out Sh100 million towards the building of a new library in honour of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Education CS George Magoha delivered the cheque at the world marathon record holder's home village at Kapsisiywa in Nandi county on Friday.

The CS stated the President would personal visit the school and have it commissioned within the next six months.

"President Kenyatta has to day given out Sh100 million to build a new library in honour of what Kipchoge did for Kenya," the CS said.

Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 at the “Ineos 1:59 Challenge” on October 12 in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge’s time was not recognised as a world marathon record since it was not a World Athletics (WA) certified and rated course.

The CS warned government officials who would attempt to embezzle the amount from the President that they would be sacked.

Magoha explained that Kipchoge had petitioned the President to build a new library and school complex at his home village and the Head of State dully responded.