Unstoppable Kamworor reclaims Police 10,00m title

Friday July 12 2019

Geoffrey Kamworor heads to the finish line of the 10,000m men's race of the National Police Service Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 12, 2019. Kamworor won in 27:50:65, followed by Josephat Bett 28:40:58 and Joseph Kitum 28:40:74. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

  • As the rest of the pack was hitting the bell, Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist, was taking the last bend to claim for his fourth Police title
  • The 26-year-old, who broke away from the pack in the 12th lap, has kept his options for the Doha World Championships open
By AYUMBA AYODI
Geoffrey Kamworor showed his class as he broke no sweat to reclaim the National Police Service 10,000m crown at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday. .

Kamworor, the two-time World Half Marathon champion, won in 27:50:65, followed by Josephat Bett 28:40:58, Joseph Kitum 28:40:74 and Mathew Kisorio 28:44:63.

As the rest of the pack was hitting the bell, Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist, was taking the last bend to claim for his fourth Police title.

The 26-year-old, who broke away from the pack in the 12th lap, has kept his options for the Doha World Championships open.

"It was a good race though no threat or challenge. I was gauging my strength to see whether I can return to track for the World Championships," said Kamworor.

At the same time, the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, settled for silver in women's 400m hurdles, a day after retaining her steeplechase title.

Chepkoech timed 1:03.28, losing the battle to Betty Chelagat in 1:02.07.

