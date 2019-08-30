By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Vanice Kerubo entered the annals of history when she became the first Kenyan woman to win a continental title in 400m hurdles at the African Games on Friday in Rabat, Morocco.

Kerubo, who won both the African Games trials and National title, stormed to victory in 56.95 seconds, beating Moroccan Lamia Lhabz to second place in 56.97, as Nigerian Abasiamo Uwemedimo time 57.66 for bronze.

The only other Kenyan to have won a medal at the continental level is six-time former champion Maureen Jelagat when she claimed bronze at the 2010 Africa Championships in Nairobi.

Kerubo won the National title in a personal best of 57.85 on August 22 this year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“Kerubo might have missed qualifying for the World Championships but winning a continental title is not only inspiring to her but sprinters and hurdlers. It comes after Kenyan women’s 4x100m team won bronze,” said national coach Stephen Mwaniki.

Robert Kiprop, who had earlier drop from the team, led compatriot World Under-20 5,000m champion Edward Zakayo and Richard Kimunyan to a podium sweep in the men’s 5,000m. Kiprop clocked 13:30.96 as Zakayo went for silver in 13:31.40. Kimunyan got bronze timing 13:31.41.

Advertisement ​

It was pure joy as Quailyne Jebiwott and World Under-20 1,5000m champion George Manangoi won the women and men’s 1,500m races.