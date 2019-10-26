By BERNARD ROTICH

Kenyans will be seeking to wrestle the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon title from the Ethiopian athletes.

The Frankfurt women’s race will be aiming for first sub 2:20 course record with Kenya-born Israeli runner Lonah Salpeter and Ethiopian Meskerem Assefa the leading entrants.

No woman has achieved this time in Germany’s oldest city marathon and so far in Germany only Berlin has achieved this distinction. Assefa, who clocked the current course record of 2:20:36 last year, returns to defend her title.

The Ethiopian is not the fastest on the start list since Salpeter has made a late entry and her personal best stands at 2:19:46.

The men’s race will see a unique clash of the world junior record holder versus the world masters record holder: Tsegaye Mekonnen of Ethiopia against Kenya’s Mark Kiptoo.

REIGNED LAST YEAR

Sunday’s race will also have major significance for the many runners aiming for the Olympic qualifying times of 2:11:30 and 2:29:30 respectively on Frankfurt’s traditionally fast course.

Kenyans Kenneth Keter, Martin Kosgey, Bernard Kipyego, Mark Kiptoo, Nicodemus Kimutai and Bethwell Rutto will be battling it out for the top prize.

Kenyan women will be led by Beijing Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei, 2015 Boston Marathon champion Caroline Rotich, Sylvia Kibet, Antonina Kwambai and Sylvia Medugu.

Ethiopian athletes reigned last year after Woldaregay Gezahegn (2:06:37) won in the men’s category beating Kenya’s Martin Kosgey who clocked 2:06:41 while Amos Mitei came in third place timing 2:07:09.

Kiptoo, who has been on the road races for a very long time, returns to the German city to try his luck after emerging sixth last year where he clocked 2:07:50.

Kiptoo, who has been training in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, said he is well prepared and expects stiff competition from the Ethiopians. “My training went on well and I will be looking forward to do better and improve from last year’s performance."

“Competition is stiff but we shall do our best as Kenyans so that we can get back the title,” said Kiptoo, a Kenya Defence Force officer based at the Laikipia Air Base, who will be chasing the Masters category world record.

“With good training, I believe I will perform better where I want to finish the race at the podium,” said Kiptoo, who won gold in the 5,000 metres at the 2011 World Military Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kiptoo credits his longevity to a disciplined attitude not only to training but also his life in general. “What we put into our body, is what will come out. So the training we have been doing means I have confidence the body is capable of going through halfway in 62:30.”

That level of performance would put the 43-year-old on course for a major improvement on his age group world best.

Kiptoo’s story may well give other late developers hope, though not everyone perhaps has the ability at his level.

“I am sure that the reason why I can run so fast these days is because I began late as a runner. It wasn’t until I was 28 that I realised I had talent.”

He made his marathon debut at 37 after a solid career on the track and cross-country.

His preparation has gone flawlessly. “The key is that I don’t have any physical problems and have also been able to do good speed work sessions. Age is only a number.” His personal best of 2:06:00 goes back to his pre-Masters days.

In the women category, Valary Aiyabei who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that she will be targeting to improve her personal best.

“It shall be a tough race ahead but I will do my best to be in the podium.” She also said that the world record set by Brigid Kosgei in Chicago Marathon two weeks ago has really motivated her to work harder.