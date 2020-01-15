Voting for Soya nominees now open to the public

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Fans can now vote for their favourite sportsmen, sports women, teams and federations ahead of the 2019 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Gala scheduled for January 24 in Mombasa.

Vincent Mutai, who won an unprecedented three gold medals at the International Para Athletics Championships last year, and the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year Samuel Mushai are among the nominees for the Sportsman Living with a Disability Award.

Multi-talented Asiya Sururu, who is set for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in rowing and World Para Athletics bronze medallist Nancy Chelagat highlight the Sportswoman Living with a Disability category.

Simon Chebon from Soya secretariat said that fans can vote from their Safaricom lines by dialling *279# and follow the instructions.

Chebon noted that fans will only vote in five categories; sportsman, sportswoman, sports team (women), sport team (men) and federation of the year.

Voting ends on January 22 midnight with 30 per cent of the results in each category counting to the final tally that will be decoded by the panel of sports journalists.

Advertisement

“The panel of journalists is sifting through the nominees and fans voting will be the peak of their work from last year,” said Chebon. “We are certain they are doing some good work and deserving case will be rewarded.”

The other nominees in the Sportsman Living with a Disability category are Onesmus Mutinda, who also won three gold medals from the Special Olympic Games and John Koech and David Omondi who starred during the Africa Deaf Championships in Nairobi.

Sururu, who also plays wheelchair tennis, and Chelagat are pitted against Special Olympics athlete Catherine Nyaga, and deaf athletes Beryl Atieno and Ruth Jemurgor.