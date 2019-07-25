Nock appoint Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission

NOC-K has already settled for Japan’s Kurume City to host Kenya’s pre-Olympic Games camp

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first real test for the newly elected office led by legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat

His appointment comes hot on the heels of the scandalous Rio Olympics that landed former NOC-K officials Kipchoge Keino and Stephen Soi in court over graft charges

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-K) deputy president Waithaka Kioni has been named the Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kioni, the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president, will head Kenya’s delegation to the Summer Games which will be held in August next year.

“It’s a big honour to be named Chef de Mission. It’s a position that comes with a lot of responsibility and I want to work closely with all stakeholders to uphold the principles of governance and integrity. We all know what happened in Rio so we have to work closely with the steering committee to ensure that all our activities are ethical,” Kioni told Nation Sport.

The veteran volleyball administrator reflected on Kenya’s performance at the 2016 Games where they bagged six gold, six silver and one bronze medal. He is optimistic that Team Kenya will surpass that historic performance under his leadership.

“The goal is to improve on our last performance and that means we have to get it right in the preparation phase. I am determined to ensure that our athletes get the best preparations so that they can be fully focused on their respective competitions,” said Kioni, who doubles up as the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) deputy president.