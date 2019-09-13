Wambui, Ng'eno stun favourites to book Doha tickets

By AYUMBA AYODI

Little-known Ng'eno Kipng'etich and Jackline Wambui will fly Kenya's flag in men's and women's 800m at the World Championships slated for September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

Kipng'etich stunned Emmanuel Korir in a pulsating sprint finish, winning in 1:44.57.

Korir settled second in 1:44.62 as Ferguson Rotich came in third in 1:44.63 to seal the last place in the team.

Wambui, the 2017 World Under-18 800m champion stormed home in 1:58.79 stunning 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum, who finished second in 1:58.99 to make a return to the international scene.