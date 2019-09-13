alexa Wambui, Ng'eno stun favourites to book Doha tickets - Daily Nation
Wambui, Ng'eno stun favourites to book Doha tickets

Friday September 13 2019

Jackline Wambui (centre) wins women's 800 metres race during the national trials for the Doha World Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on September 13, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

AYUMBA AYODI
Little-known Ng'eno Kipng'etich and Jackline Wambui will fly Kenya's flag in men's and women's 800m at the World Championships slated for September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

Kipng'etich stunned Emmanuel Korir in a pulsating sprint finish, winning in 1:44.57.

Korir settled second in 1:44.62 as Ferguson Rotich came in third in 1:44.63 to seal the last place in the team.

Wambui, the 2017 World Under-18 800m champion stormed home in 1:58.79 stunning 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum, who finished second in 1:58.99 to make a return to the international scene.

Emily Tuwei came in third in 1:59.23.

