Wanjiru, Gachie reign in Deaf Athletics trials

By AYUMBA AYODI

Teenager Hannah Wanjiru and Martin Gachie will lead Kenya’s men and women’s 5,000m teams for the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships slated from September 16-22 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 16-year-old Wanjiru clocked 19 minutes and 37.7 seconds to prevail in women’s 5,000m race during the Safaricom National Deaf Athletics Championships trials that came to a close on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Wanjiru outclassed Juster Kwamesa to second place in 20:13.4 as Laureen Ngonga came in third in 20:40.4.

Gachie stormed to victory in 14:49.0, beating Omari Kokobi in a thrilling photo-finish as Peter Toroitich claimed third place in 15:03.2.

Gachie would claim double with an emphatic victory in men’s 10,000m in a time of 30:38.93, beating Toroitich once again to second place in 31:07.43.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to represent Kenya. It’s my first time and I’m glad Safaricom supported the deaf community to prepare. We promise to make Kenya proud,” said Gachie.

However, Kwamesa from Kisii atoned for the second place finish in 5,000m to win women’s 10,000m crown, clocking 42:18.8.

Laureen Ngonga from Kakamega settled for second in 43:24.4 with Grancy Jetichi (Nakuru) digging in for third in 46:15.0.

Roselida Neita reigned supreme to win women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 13:08.58 beating Jentrix Dindi to second place in 13:11.23 as Ann Wangeci clocked 13:33.33 for third.

Benjamin Kimitei and Rehema Pande claimed men and women’s javelin throw victories with Geoffrey Ochieng taking men’s high jump honours.

Kimitei hauled 46.23m to triumph leaving Hillary Chirchir and Andrew Oduor pacing up for second and third places in 40.83m and 38.11m respectively.

Pande threw 23.31m to beat rival Juma Zawadi, who managed 20.83m.