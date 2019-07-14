Wanjiru lights up Athletics Kenya meeting in Embu

By CHARLES WANYORO

Former London and Amsterdam marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru won men’s 5,000 metres race in the Embu Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at Embu Stadium.

Wanjiru looked comfortable as he ran behind Dennis Mugendi of Embu College, before cruising to victory in 14 minutes and 22 seconds.

There was drama after a breakdown in communication between Mugendi and a race official led the athlete into thinking that he had finished the race with one lap to go.

However, Mugendi is among the athletes who will represent Embu alongside Gerald Maina who clocked 14.49 minutes. Wanjiru, who trains in the high altitude Kigari grounds, said he was participating in the race as part of his preparations for his maiden appearance at the Berlin marathon in September.

In men’s 10,000m race, Silas Muturi of Embu College overcame strong challenge from Kigari-based runners to breast the tape in 29.41. His Kigari training partners Boniface Fundi (29.43) and Josphat Nthumburi (29.55) emerged second and third respectively.

Kigari TTC’s Milton Parain was in top form, sprinting from gun to tape, to beat five others in men’s 800m race. He won in 1.56 minutes ahead of Caleb Muthii (2.00) while Gerrison Gathemba was third in 2.02 minutes.

Duncan Kinyanjui of Itabua Police Station was the only athlete to qualify in the field events, when he threw 64 metres.

The 23-year-old who narrowly missed the African championship qualifying mark by one metre said he was keen on improving his throw to 70-metre mark in the regionals to be held in two weeks.