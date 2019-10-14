Was this Kenya's greatest sporting weekend?

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

It was a special weekend for Kenya in the sporting cycles as the country managed to grab the world's attention with amazing achievements from Austria to the US and also in Tunisia.

First to put Kenya on map was none other than Eliud Kipchoge, who defied odds to clock 1:59.40, making him the first man to run the 42-kilometre marathon distance in under two hours in Vienna, Australia on Saturday.

The feat saw the international and local media splash the 34-year-old Kenyan on the front page of their newspapers, TV stations and also websites. Kipchoge simply broke the internet!

Before the dust could settle, 25-year-old Brigid Kosgei also from Kenya eked her name in the history books as she became the new women's world marathon record holder.

Kosgei achieved the feat when she clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

YOUNGEST WINNER

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

It is also a course record as she reduced Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

It adds to the 26-year-old's win in London this year when she clocked 2:18:20 and became the youngest winner of the race.

Lawrence Cherono made it a double for the country as he won a hotly contested men's race in a sprint finishing clocking two hours, 05 minutes and 45 seconds.

Cherono, who won Boston Marathon in April, beat Ethiopians Defene Debela and Asefa Mengstu to second and third places in 2:05:46 and 2:05:48 respectively.

Sunday ended on a sweet note as the national women's rugby sevens team, Kenya Lionesses qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite losing 15-14 to South Africa in the final of the Africa 7s.

This is due to South Africa Olympic Committee not allowing them to qualify for the summer games set for 2020, thus handing Kenya the direct ticket.