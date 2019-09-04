What awaits Kipchoge if he runs under 2 hours

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

An Isuzu Single Cabin worth Sh 4.1 million is at stake for World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge to drive away if he breaks the two-hour marathon barrier during the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” on October 12 in Vienna, Austria.

Isuzu East Africa managing director Rita Kavasha made the disclosure when she hosted Kipchoge, their Isuzu brand ambassador on Wednesday at their Nairobi premises.

Isuzu East Africa lived up to their promise last year when they presented Kipchoge, who is the Olympic Marathon champion, with an Isuzu Double Cabin worth Sh 5.9million after he set a new world marathon record when winning Berlin in 2 hours, 01 minutes and 39 seconds on September 16, last year.

“Not that we are not putting Kipchoge under pressure, but we know and we are confident that he will achieve the feat and go down in history as the greatest achievement ever.

“We can only wish this great man best of luck since we have been part of his journey that has been marked with hard working disincline, humility and resilience, “said Kavasha, as they marked their two-year partnership with Kipchoge.

Kipchoge took the challenge head-on saying Isuzu East Africa can as well as prepare their way once again to Eldoret to present him the Isuzu Single Cabin.

Related Stories Pacemakers impressed by Vienna dress rehearsals

Advertisement

It won’t be the first time Kipchoge is trying to break the two-hour barrier, having come up short by 26 seconds when he clocked 2:00:25 during the Nike Breaking2 project on the Monza Formula 1 racetrack near Milan, Italy on May 6, 2017.

“I know it’s a tough battle and test of endurance, but I am ready for it having tried and came short,” said Kipchoge.

“A life of an athlete is all about continues improvement until, you get to the destination.”

Kipchoge took time to thank Isuzu East Africa, his family, training mates and Kenyans for the endearing support that has marked his long and winding journey in athletics.

“Thank you Kenyans for your support throughout my career and I will not let you down,” said Kipchoge adding that the three months he has been preparing for “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” shall produce the match desire results.