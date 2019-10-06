What drove Hellen Obiri to 5000m gold in Doha

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

World champion Hellen Obiri on Saturday bounced back from a disappointing performance in 10,000m to retain her 5,000M title in a Championship Record time at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

Obiri led Margaret Chelimo to a Kenyan1-2 finish in, registering a championship record time of 14 minutes, 14.72 seconds. Chelimo took silver in a personal best of 14:27.49 as Lilian Kasait faded to fifth in 14:36.05. Germany’s Kostante Klosterhalfen timed 14:28.43 to finish third.

Afterwards, Obiri said the fear of going back home with no medal, and the heartbreak she suffered in 10,000m final, motivated her to win gold.

“Before the race, I asked myself what it would mean for me to go back home without a medal. I was disappointed to have missed a medal in 10,000m and I thought of pulling out of 5,000m race because I felt my body was weak but I gathered courage and focused on 5000m title,” Obiri told Nation Sport in Doha on Saturday night.

PEP TALK

She said some pep talk from her coaches also convinced her to compete in the 5000m race.

“After talking to my coaches, I said maybe I should just focus on the race and compete, and I am happy I won. I wanted to prove that I can do better,” she added.

The two-time world champion said she capitalised on blistering pace to win the title.

“I will take a month off, then I start the build-up for 2020 Olympics. The Olympics title is the only one missing in my 5000m trophy cabinet, so I will go out there and work on getting it,” Obiri said.