What next for Eliud Kipchoge’s coach?

IN VIENNA

Eliud Kipchoge’s coach Patrick Sang has barely any time to celebrate the Olympic champion’s sub-two hour marathon run here on Saturday.

The decorated coach, a 1992 Olympic steeplechase silver medallist, returns home today accompanied by a group of pacemakers who played a key role in Saturday’s successful mission.

Sang is getting ready to prepare another group of athletes, running under the NN Running team banner, which is also Kipchoge’s stable, for upcoming races.

These include multiple world cross country and half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor who is aiming at reclaiming his New York Marathon title in November.

Sang has been feted here as kingmaker, but he continues to maintain his behind-the-scenes demeanour, letting the spotlight focus on his charges.

But he remains excited by Kipchoge’s 1:59.40.2 run at Prater Park on Saturday.

“Everything that has a good build up is expected to have a good ending,” he told Nation Sport here.

“He took us to another level in terms of excitement and in terms of realising expectations.

“When people work hard, it will never be in vain.”

Kipchoge, meanwhile, on Sunday paid tribute to Brigid Kosgei for running 2:14:41, a new women’s world record, describing the feat as “unbelievable.”

The NN Running Team falls under the Netherlands-based Global Sports Communication athlete management company headed by former Dutch 10,000 metres champion Jos Hermens.