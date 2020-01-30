Why Eldoret Discovery race was postponed

By BERNARD ROTICH

The annual Discovery 10km road race that was to take place this weekend in Eldoret has been moved to next year.

The race, which was initially called Discovery Half Marathon but changed to 10km road race, was to be held on the streets of Eldoret town. The race has not taken place for the last four years after it was moved to Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

According to Athletics Kenya Central Rift region chairman Abraham Mutai, the race which was to be held on Sunday had attracted more than 2,000 athletes in both categories.

The AK chairman said that the race coincided with the installation of the new Eldoret Catholic Diocese bishop Dominic Kimengich and both events cannot go on at the same time in the already congested town.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to move the race to next year because route we use for the race will also be occupied by the catholic faithful. We agreed with the organisers and the county security team to postpone the event,” said Mutai.

He urged athletes who had prepared for the race to continue training because there are many other local races including the Athletics Kenya meetings which are expected to start in the three weeks’ time.

“We know athletes were preparing for this race which was to take place after missing for the last four years but I would like to ask them to continue training for other events including the AK weekend meetings which is supposed to start in Eldoret in the next three weeks,” added Mutai.

Meanwhile, Mutai has urged the Central Rift team selected last weekend to continue training ahead of the Africa Cross Country Championships trials next weekend in Nairobi.

“After the Discovery Cross Country race, we managed to select a strong team that will represent the Central Rift and I would like to ask them to work hard in the remaining period because it will be a battle for titans,” he said.

World Under-18 800m silver medallist champion Lydia Jeruto, former half marathon world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, Brinter Jepleting, Roselinda Jepleting, Emmaculate Chepkirui and Qualyne Kiprop will be competing in the senior women’s 10km category.

In the senior men’s category, Nicholas Kimeli, Josphat Kipchirchir, Andipas Kandie, Edwin Kimutai, Japan-based Evans Keitany and Titus Kimutai will be battling out for the slots available.

Junior category men’s team consist of Shadrack Kipchirchir, Gideon Rono, Emmanuel Kiplagat, Patrick Mosin, Kipsambu Kimagal and Julius Chepkwony.