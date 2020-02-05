Why National Cross Country has been postponed

By AYUMBA AYODI

Athletics Kenya (AK) has postponed the Lotto National Cross Country that was due for Saturday at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi in honour of the late former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

A statement from Riadha, the AK headquarters, disclosed that championships that will be used to select a team for the Africa Cross Country Championships will now be staged on February 15 at venue to be communicated.

President Moi passed on on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital.

“Following the development, we at Athletics Kenya would like to join fellow Kenyans in mourning the former president, whose love for sports was immeasurable<’the statement said. “We have, therefore, decided to shelve our plans to host the Championships.”