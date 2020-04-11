Why a tough balancing act awaits Athletics Kenya

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Athletics Kenya (AK) will need proper planning and consultation ahead of a busy calendar of activities in 2022, with World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games being held back-to-back.

The World Championships were due next year, but have since been pushed to July 15 to 24 in Oregon, USA in 2022, while the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will run from July 27 to August 7 in Birmingham, England.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jackson Tuwei has said that the federation may be forced to name two teams for the two events especially in the long distance races, while athletes in the short and middle distances races will be forced to make tough decisions.

“Remember, besides the two events, there will also be the Diamond League and the World Athletics Continental Tour,” Tuwei said. “That is why we will have to meet, strategise and consult widely.”

Big task ahead

Tuwei explained that the federation’s technical wing and athletes have an enormous task at hand as they consider the repercussions of having many events in the same period being put into consideration.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate that is has happened that way. We won’t force the athletes to compete in events they don’t want. It will depend on many factors including the willingness and someone’s form and health,” said Tuwei adding that the effects owing to change of programmes will be felt up to the year 2024.

Tuwei has predicted that athletes will choose the World Championships over the “Club” Games due to handsome pay on offer in prize money.

“There is no prize money at the Commonwealth Games apart from usual gold medals,” said Tuwei.

A total of US$ 7,530,000 (Sh753 million) in prize money was paid out during the World Championships last year in Doha. Gold medallists pocketed Sh6m, silver medallists Sh3 million and bronze medallist Sh2 million in a prize fund that covered the top eight finishers in each event.

The relays also attracted good pay of Sh8 million for the winners, Sh3 million for silver medallists and Sh2 million for those who claim bronze medal.

“We can only wait and see how things will have rolled out at the end of next year, especially after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” said Tuwei.

AK’s Director of Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir said athletes will have to make sacrifices, especially those in 5,000 metres, 10,000m and the marathon races.

“The goodness is that we have a rich pool of athletes to pick from, with athletes in field events, sprints and middle distances races up to steeplechase being able to double up in some races,” said Korir. “We shall have strong teams at the two competitions.”

Tuwei advised athletes to be innovative in training while keeping safe from coronavirus at home.

“Besides the normal training routine, athletes should watch replays of past championships where they were involved and see how they performed, the challenges they faced and what they need to do,” said Tuwei, adding that athletes they should engage each other and experts in areas of investment, legal issues, retirement, among others on their social platforms.

Long break

“Let them also find a new hobby in reading books to enrich their knowledge and should always remember to put God first in everything they do since He is the one who gave them the talent, good life and health,” Tuwei said while cautioning wayward athletes on the risk of taking advantage of the coronavirus-enforced to engage in doping activities.

Tuwei also said he conducted AK’s Executive Committee meeting through teleconference on Thursday due to coronavirus pandemic that has occasioned the need for social distancing.