Ruto, Raila united in support for Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59

Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga have pledged their support to Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as he attempts to become the first athlete to run the marathon in under two hours.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed, who visited Kipchoge over a week ago in his training base in Kaptagat, also took to social media to encourage the Kenyan distance running legend as the clock ticks towards “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” on Saturday.

“In a few days, the world’s greatest marathoner will once again be embarking on uncharted journey to smash the limits of human athleticism and define a new level of distinction,” Ruto posted on his Twitter handle and Facebook pages. “I have absolutely no doubt he will achieve it. Go Eliud Kipchoge!”

NO HUMAN IS LIMITED

Odinga said he fully embraces the #INEOS159 motto that says No Human is Limited. “Eliud Kipchoge has never been limited. We have faith that having done 2:00:25, this gallant son of Kenya and Africa will make it 1:59. Go go Eliud, we are behind you for something new, something unlimited,” said Odinga.

Mohamed posted on her Twitter handle and Facebook page: “Wishing #eliudkipchoge the very best at the upcoming @INEOS159 challenge. Asante sana #NoHumanIsLimited.”

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who features for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, also tweeted in support of Kipchoge.

“Let me take this earliest opportunity to wish my friend and countryman @EliudKipchoge the best in the @INEOS159 in Vienna Austria this weekend. I believe you in your capability will run that marathon in 1:59 bro,” tweeted Wanyama.

Meanwhile, all Tusker Mattresses Group outlets in Kenya and Uganda, will on Saturday beam the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” live from Vienna, Austria as a tribute to marathon great Eliud Kipchoge.

In a management directive issued by Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Dan Githua, all in-store screens and radio sets at the retailer’s electronics display section will be tuned in to the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” live broadcast channels.