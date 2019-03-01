List of past winners in the World Cross Country Championships

By BERNARD ROTICH

Will the trailblazing World 5,000m champion, Hellen Obiri live up to the expectations and win her maiden World Cross Country Championships senior women's title?

With defending champion Irene Cheptai out after taking a maternity break, Kenya's team to the World Cross Country event set for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark will be seeking to retain the title the country has won in the last six editions.

Lilian Kasait, bronze medallist in Kampala two years ago, is also in the running for the top medal in Aarhus where World 3,000m steeplechase record holder is also eyeing victory.

Nation Sport takes look at past winners of the senior women's race and their timings in the World Cross Country Championships:

2017: Irene Cheptai KEN, 31:57

2015: Agnes Tirop KEN, 26:01

2013: Emily Chebet KEN, 24:24

2011: Vivian Cheruiyot KEN, 24:58

2010: Emily Chebet KEN, 24:19

2009: Florence Kiplagat KEN, 26:13

2008: Tirunesh Dibaba ETH, 25:10

2007: Lorna Kiplagat KEN, 26:23

2006: Tirunesh Dibaba ETH, 25:21

2005: Tirunesh Dibaba ETH, 26:34

2004: Benita Johnson AUS, 27:17

2003: Worknesh Kidane ETH, 25:53

2002: Paula Radcliff UK, 26:55

2001: Paula Radcliff UK, 27:49

2000: Derartu Tulu ETH, 25:42

1999: Gete Wami ETH, 28:00

1998: Sonia O’Sullivan IRE, 25:39

1997: Derartu Tulu ETH, 20:53

1996: Gete Wami ETH, 20:12

1995: Derartu Tulu ETH, 20:21

1994: Hellen Chepngeno KEN, 20:45

1993: Albertina Dias PORT, 20:00

1992: Lynn Jennings USA, 21:16

1991: Lynn Jennings USA, 20:24

1990: Lynn Jennings USA, 19:21

1989: Annette Sergent FRA, 22:27

1988: Ingrid Kristiansen NOR, 19:04

1987: Annette Sergent FRA, 16:46

1986: Zola Budd ENG, 14:49.6

1985: Zola Budd ENG, 15:01

1984: Maricica Puica ROM, 15:56

1983: Grete Waitz NOR, 13:29

1982: Maricica Puica ROM, 14:38.9

1981: Grete Waitz NOR, 14:07

1980: Grete Waitz NOR, 15:05

1979: Grete Waitz NOR, 16:48

1978: Grete Waitz NOR, 16:19

1977: Carmen Valero ES, 17:26

1976: Carmen Valero ES, 16:19.4

1975: Julie Brown USA, 13:42

1974: Paola Pigni ITA, 12:42

1973: Paola Pigni ITA, 13:45.2