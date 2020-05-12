By AYUMBA AYODI

The Nairobi Athletics Meeting, one of the legs in the inaugural 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour, will be staged on September 26, World Athletics (WA) has announced.

According to the revised calendar announced on Tuesday, WA has whittled down the events in the Gold label competition from 11 to just five.

The Nairobi Athletics Meeting that was to open the season on May 2 will now be the last event on the calendar with Gyulai István Memorial, that was planned for July 7, opening the season on August 20 in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

Kamila Skolimowska Memorial that was planned for September 6 in Chorzow, Silesia, Poland remain the same with Ostrava Golden Spike that was due May 22 in Ostrava, Czech coming on September 8 at the same venue.

Memorial Borisa Hanzekovica that had been planned for September 6 in Zagred, Croatia will now be staged on September 15 at the same venue.

The World Athletics that postponed the race as the world battles to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, will make the announcement in their rescheduled calendar for the last quarter of the 2020.

Nairobi’s race director Barnaba Korir welcomed the new date saying Nairobi will be ready to welcome the world.

Korir said they have been having fortnight virtual meetings with Continentals Tour director, Pierce O’Callaghan and directors from nine others events and they are excited and committed to the success of the tour.

Korir said the Local Organising Committee has also been meeting weekly to plan for the Nairobi race, having also received support also from Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports that has already seconded people to the committee.

“Potential sponsors were eager to know the new dates. It’s our hope that Covid-19 will have been controlled with no threats to participants,” explained Korir, noting that top athletes from Uganda and Ethiopia have inquired about the event.

Among the Gold label events that have been cancelled are Tokyo Seiko Golden Grand Prix (May 10) Japan and Nanjing Continental Tour Meeting (May 13), China.

The Continental Tour was formed by World Athletics last year as the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League.

The tour will feature mostly events that have been removed from Diamond League prime time starting from the inaugural 2020 season. They are 200m, 3000m steeplechase, discus, hammer and triple jump.

The Continental Tour will be divided into three levels – Gold, Silver and Bronze – whose status will be determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.