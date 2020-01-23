World Athletics doctors in town for U20 venue inspection

By VICTOR OTIENO

As the clock ticks towards the World Under-20 Athletics Championship to be held in Nairobi in July, World Athletics have sent a team of medics to inspect the anti-doping centre at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The prestigious event is set for July 7-12 at the iconic stadium.

Two medics from World Athletics IAAF jetted into the country on Wednesday to inspect the state of the medical centre and also to conduct workshops to the medics stationed at the facility in readiness for the competition.

“They are also running workshops to the team at the facility who will be attending to the athletes and other visitors during the championship,” said Mike Rabar, the Chief Executive Officer, Local Organising Committee.

The two are expected to leave the country on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the event's local steering committee will on Friday conduct an inspection of the Kenyatta University’s (KU) facilities to be used by the teams that will be taking part in the competition.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, newly appointed Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and KU Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina will lead the inspection tour.

Another inspection by a team from World Athletics is set for next month.

Kenya’s bid to host the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championship was ratified by IAAF (World Athletics) Council in Buenos Aires in July 2018.