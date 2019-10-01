Is 'undecided' Hellen Obiri ready for title defence?

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Defending champion, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, is a major doubt for the first round of women’s 5000 metres race of the 2019 World Athletics Championships which goes down Wednesday evening from 6.25pm.

Obiri, who finished fifth in the final of women’s 10,000m race, indicated that she would assess her condition and consult coaches before deciding whether or not to compete in the race.

“I am yet to decide whether I will compete,” Obiri said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

On Saturday after women’s 10,000m race, Obiri said she has had a long season in which she had scaled up to the 25-lap race which had placed extra demands on her body.

“My body got a bit tired after I scaled up to 10,000m. As you know, it involves more laps than 5,000m and I think my body took a beating. It has been a long season for me and my body needs a break,” she said on Saturday.

“I am going to see. It is my body which will determine whether I will compete or not,” Obiri said when asked whether she would compete in the 5,000m."

Obiri indicated she would make a final decision with her manager and team coaches. Obiri, who skipped the national trials held at Nyayo National Stadium on September 13, qualified to compete in Doha by virtue of being the defending champion.

'KASAIT READY'

She was expected to team up with Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo in her title defence.

Kasait timed 15 minutes, 43.55 to win the national trials, followed by Chelimo (15:46.65).

Kasait said she was ready for Tuesday’s race.

“We are planning to fight hard and to reach the final. We work as a team and that will continue in the race,” she said.

Kasait said Obiri’s possible withdrawal from the race would hurt the team’s medal prospects.