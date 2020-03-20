World U20 Championships’ security chiefs assure on border points

By NATION REPORTER

In the wake of the growing coronavirus threat, Kenya’s security machinery has vowed to go the extra mile to ensure all entry points continue to be well secured ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in July.

The championships will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi, from July 7 to 12.

The championships’ Local Organising Committee (LOC) security teams last week toured various entry points within the country to sensitise their counterparts on the expectations ahead of and during the global event.

The team, which was divided into two, visited western and coastal regions.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata assured the security team that Mombasa is ready as they have experience from hosting many international events at the coast.

He said while the terror threat from the notorious Al Shaabab terrorist group is a reality, they are well prepared.

“At the coast, we have a well-equipped Anti-Terror Police Unit. We are always alert, and we have dealt with many threats and prevented several attacks.

“This is a priority for us and we can assure you that we have put measures in place to ensure we deal with every eventuality if and when it arises,” he added. The LOC team, led by Security and Accreditation Director Joseph Kiget, also toured the Moi International Airport in Mombasa. This is the next available international airport in case flights are diverted from Nairobi.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Coast regional manager, Peter Wafula, took the team through what to expect in case flights are diverted from Nairobi.

‘Unit Two in perfect condition’

The airport’s Unit Two, that was used for the 2007 World Cross Country Championship in Mombasa, still has good facilities in place.

“Unit Two is in perfect condition. We have enough immigration desks as well as luggage conveyor belts to deal with multiple flights. In case the airport is to be used to receive our visitors for the championship, we will have Unit Two exclusively set a side for that purpose. No one else will be allowed on this side,” he said. At the Kenya Ports Authority, Managing Director Daniel Manduku welcomed the committee, pledging full support for the event.

“I know the importance of the port of Mombasa because a lot of equipment will pass through here. During the 2017 World Under-18 Championships, we had a lot of equipment to clear. Just like in 2017, we will give it first priority and waive all charges. You will only pay for handling charges,” said the MD.

KPA will give the goods a priority and put them on the Standard Gauge Railway within 24 hours of landing at the port of Mombasa.

KPA has also built an isolation facility at the port in case there are any coronavirus cases from the cruise ships that dock at the port of Mombasa.

In western region, the LOC team visited Kakamega, Busia border, Malaba and the Moi International Airport in Eldoret. Western Regional Commissioner, Anne Ng’etich, said all was in place to ensure the country hosts a successful event. She said she was part of the World Under-18 Championships organisation committee in 2017 and hopes that her experience will go a long way in assisting in this year’s event.

She, however, urged the LOC to keep them posted on regular basis in the wake of the novel coronavirus threat.

“I have already briefed my team both at the Busia and Malaba borders about the event, and security is in place even before the world under-20 show,” she added.

Busia County Commander John Kanyiri confirmed that they had received instructions from the Western regional boss over the same, and were already in discussions with his team on how best to handle the situation during the period.