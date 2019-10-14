World U-20 LOC not paid for months

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Kenya’s hopes of hosting the World Under-20 Athletics Championships next year is in danger over the feuding by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) over allowances and salaries.

The committee has raised concerns over failure by the Ministry of Sports to effect payment of their allowances running into eight months.

Following the tension in the committee that is threatening proper planning of the World event, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has convened an emergency meeting on Monday to find an urgent solution and also to salvage Kenya's chances of hosting the competition.

The CS told Nation Sport that she had convened a meeting to unlock the impasse.

“I'm trying to get the LOC to confirm to me if they haven't received their payments for all those months. I have summoned them for a meeting on Monday. Let me find out then I will give the full information,” Mohammed said.

Multiple sources at LOC told Nation Sport that since their gazettement in March, they were yet to receive their allowances despite holding several meetings to plan for the event.