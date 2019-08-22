Yego's throw lands in Doha for World Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego from Kenya Police hauled season's best 84.16m to retain the National javelin title and qualify for the Doha World Championships.

Yego, the 2016 Rio Olympics javelin silver medallist, needed the first of his three throws to wrap up the proceedings at the Nyayo National Stadium.

"I am happy to be gradually regaining my groove. My movement on the runway is superb and my technique can only but get better," said Yego, who had won the National trials for African Games with 78.02m before retaining the Kenya Police Championships title with seasons best 81.86m last month. "The groin pain and discomfort is completely gone and it feels great again."

Yego, who will be seeking to recapture the African Games title at the ongoing Games in Rabat, Morocco, edged out Alexander Kiprotich from Kenya Defence Forces to second place with a third throw of 74.56m.

Yego's throw surpassed the World Championships qualifying mark of 83.00m.

Junior sensation Leshan Nao from South Rift settled third in 69.30m.

Some Moraa from Kenya Defence Forces threw 48.45m to win women's javelin title, stunning among others defending champion Damacline Nyakeruri from Kenya Police.

Moraa had last year finished second in 49.02m after losing to Nyakeruri in 49.08.

Martha Musai from Kenya Prisons came in second with 47.13m as Nyakeruri settled for bronze with 46.73m.