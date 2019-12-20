Youngster Kipyego eyes 400m slot

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2020 World Under-20 hopefuls for the national team stepped up training in Western and Central Rift regions.

Moi High School, Kaplama in Bungoma County and the historical Chewoyet High School in West Pokot County have been hosting the Western region camps that attracted 104 juniors.

Kapkoimur Secondary School in Nandi County, one of the camps in Central Rift, has 44 athletes. Athletics Kenya will use to camps to pick Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships scheduled for July 7-12 next year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The camps are among 14 others that the government sponsored this holiday. Athletes will take a break on Sunday and resume training in April before the national trials.

The camp in Kaplama is the most diverse, featuring both long, middle and distance track events besides field events like discus, javelin and jumps.

Fast-rising Felix Kwemoi, who finished second in the Tuskys 10km Race and third at Isaiah Kiplagat Ndalat Gaa Cross Country, Levi Kibet, Brian Boss, Kevin Kiptoo and Yonah highlight the 5,000m team in Kaplama.

National secondary schools long jump champion Kabwele Kilifi from Kakamega, discus throwers Esther Khisa from Bungoma and Festus Ndiema are also at the Kaplama camp alongside 400m runner Allan Kipyego, who finished fourth at the Africa Under-20 Championships in May in Cote d'Ivoire, and 400m hurdler Ishmael Kibet.

The coordinator of the Kaplama camp is the 1997 World Half Marathon champion Them Kororia, who is also the 1995 World 5,000m bronze medallist.

Among the coaches in camp are former internationals Juma Ndiwa, Daniel Kororia, Edward Ndiwa and Simon Cherui.

Kilifi, who has personal best of 6.97 meters in long jump, is aiming for 7.5m before the championship.

"I'm doing 6.96m in training and I believe with consistency I should achieve my goal," said Kilifi.

The lanky Kipyego, who stands 6.5m tall has a personal best of 46.0. He is out to make amends after finishing fourth in the Africa junior race.

"I want to improve on my take off and endurance especially on the home straight,” said Kipyego.

Chewoyet has perhaps some of the finest long distance runners seeking to emulate the legendary Tegla Loroupe, Lilian Kasait and Thomas Longosiwa, who hail from the region.

Jacob Krop, who represented Kenya at the World Championships in Doha, finishing fourth in 5,000m, African Games 5,000m champion Robert Kiprop, Shadrack Kimwetich who was fifth in 10,000m during the National Championships-cum-trials for the Doha World Championships are some of the elite athletes at Chewoyet.

National Secondary Schools champion Luka Sadukei, who finished sixth during the Doha trials, is also at Chewoyet. He hopes to win a medal.