Qatari TV boss denies Doha Worlds graft

The boss of Qatari television channel BeIn Yousef Al-Obaidly denied on Wednesday that he acted corruptly in the bidding process for this year's World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Investigating magistrates are considering charging Al-Obaidly with active corruption, while ex-athletics boss Lamine Diack will serve as a key witness in the matter and will be charged with passive corruption.

They have been under investigation since March.

"The allegations raised are not only utterly baseless and unsubstantiated, but they have been, quite remarkably, leaked to the media," Al-Obaidly told AFP.

Al-Obaidly, who also sits on the board of French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, added that he had voluntarily met investigators as part of their inquiries.

"The allegations are completely and categorically denied and will be vehemently challenged using the full force of the law. It would not be appropriate to say anything further," he said.

The championships take place at the Khalifa International Stadium between September 27 and October 6.

Earlier this week AFP learned that Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack may go on trial in a separate matter, for allegedly obstructing sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments.