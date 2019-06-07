Zakayo clocks PB in Rome despite illness

By BERNARD ROTICH

So much was expected of talented Kenyan long distance runner Edward Zakayo in his first race in the Diamond League but dreams of glory came a cropper as he finished eighth in the men’s 5,000m in Rome on Thursday evening.

But the World 5,000m Under-20 champion, who ran a personal best time of 13:03.19, was philosophical in defeat even as he blamed ill health for his performance on the Olympic Stadium track in Rome.

Zakayo confessed he wanted to run his personal best and he was happy to have started the season well.

“I achieved my target and being my first Diamond League race, I’m happy with the results and looking forward to better my performance.

“I was not feeling well when I entered the race but my target is to bring the lost glory in the 5,000m race,” said Zakayo.

The athlete also admitted that the pace was fast and his rivals were careful because they knew Kenyans might surprise them.

“With (Selemon) Barega in the mix, they had to pull a fast pace which worked for them but I would have also been in that pace it’s only that I wasn’t feeling well,” added the athlete.

The Ethiopian athletes indeed proved too good for their Kenyan neighbours in the race after taking the lead in the fourth lap when the pacemaker Vincent Letting dropped off.

Barega exchanged leads with his compatriots Haile Bekele and Hagos Gebrhiwet as the race advanced with Zakayo gamely hanging in the leading group.

Barega hit the front in the final lap and never relented to finish first in a world lead time of 12:52.98 with Barega second in 12:53.04 while Gebrhiwet clocked 12:54.92 to wrap up the final podium spot.

Zakayo slipped to seventh with compatriot Bethwell Birgen coming in a distance 12th in 13:10.21. Davis Kiplangat was in 13th position timing 13:11.65 while Paul Tanui was in the 17th position in 13:23.13 to account for the Kenyans in the race.

Kenyan did record mixed results in the Italian capital city.

Ethiopian athletes looked stable and ready to beat the Kenyan athletes in the middle and long distance races.

In men’s 3,000m steeplechase, Benjamin Kigen ran a tactical race to win in 8:06.13, a world leading time.

Kigen unleashed a final kick that the desperately chasing Ethiopians could not match as Wale Getnet crossed over second in 8:06.83 and his compatriot Chala Beyo 8:09.95 to settle for third positions.

In men’s 800m race, Ferguson Rotich was fourth after running in 1:44.11. The race was by USA's Brazier Donavan who ran a world lead time of 1:43.63 with fancied Botswana's Amos Nijel coming second in 1:43.65. Brandon Mcbraid from Canada was third after timing 1:43.90.