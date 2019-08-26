Zurich to host Diamond League finals

By AFP

PARIS

Zurich will host the final of the Diamond League in 2020 and 2021, organisers announced Monday.

The Diamond League was established in 2010 with two finals, traditionally held in Zurich and Brussels, but for the next two years Zurich will host the single final.

The decision coincides with Brussels' King Baudoin Stadium being scheduled to undergo renovation over the next two years.