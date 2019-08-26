alexa Zurich to host Diamond League finals - Daily Nation
Zurich to host Diamond League finals

Monday August 26 2019

Hellen Obiri

Hellen Obiri reacts after winning the Women's 5000 meters of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Weltklasse on August 30, 2018 in Zurich. PHOTO | FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Zurich will host the final of the Diamond League in 2020 and 2021, organisers announced Monday.

The Diamond League was established in 2010 with two finals, traditionally held in Zurich and Brussels, but for the next two years Zurich will host the single final.

The decision coincides with Brussels' King Baudoin Stadium being scheduled to undergo renovation over the next two years.

The Diamond League finals will feature a 150-minute international broadcast, an hour longer than the regular season meetings, which will move to a 90-minute international broadcast, featuring a tailored programme of disciplines.

