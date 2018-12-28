Lakers' James taking time to heal groin injury

By AFP

More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Lakers had to get used to life without LeBron James as they faced the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said the decision on when James plays next will be made in conjunction with the superstar and the team's medical staff.

"We are obviously not going to rush him back," said Walton, speaking during the Lakers' practice on Thursday morning.

James did not travel with the team to Sacramento for a 117-116 loss which halted his consecutive games streak at 156. Instead he returned to Los Angeles to rest.

"I will wait to hear back more from him and the doctors tomorrow," Walton said. "One thing I learned from playing with some of the greats is you never count them out... I am not going to anticipate anything until I hear back from him and the doctors."

Related Content LeBron James injured in Lakers rout of defending champion Warriors

James suffered a strained groin during the Lakers' 127-101 blowout road win over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Team doctors officially diagnosed James with the injured groin after an MRI exam on Wednesday. He was placed on the injured list and labelled day-to-day.

"I take a lot of pride in (staying healthy)," James said after the Warriors' game. "It's more than anything being available to my teammates, to my coaching staff - that is something I take more personal than anything.

"Hopefully it is not a long thing and I can get back on the floor as soon as possible."

James has not been officially ruled out of Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings visit Los Angeles for a rematch Sunday.