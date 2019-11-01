Manduku pledges further support for KPA team

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Ports Authority’s women’s basketball team has been assured of continued funding by the top management of its chief sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The KPA management said they will fund the team’s participation in the Fiba Africa Champions Cup to be staged from December 6 to 15 at the Palais des Sports Mahamasima in Madagascar.

The assurance was given by the KPA board chairman, Joseph Kibwana, a retired military chief, who together with KPA managing director Daniel Manduku met the team’s players in Mombasa on Friday upon their return from Tanzania where they qualified for the Madagascar tournament at the Africa Zone Five qualifiers.

Kibwana said KPA is happy that, just like the corporation’s football side Bandari FC who are on the verge of making the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, the women’s basketball team has continued to dominate regionally, winning four of the last five editions of the Zone Five Championships.

Manduku, who together with Kibwana received the regional trophy from the team, said he was impressed by the women team’s performance and promised to shift his allegiance towards basketball.

“I know I have been severally accused of bias by leaning so much towards Bandari Football Club, but I want to assure you that from today I will shift my allegiance towards you and will even join you in training on Monday afternoon,” Manduku said.

He added that he will personally find a way of motivating the playing unit next week.

Meanwhile, the KPA men’s team started their campaign at the Africa Club Championships in Madagascar by defeating home team GNBC of Madagascar 98-84 in their first match on Thursday. KPA were scheduled to play Beau Vallon Heat of Seychelles on Friday night.

KPA women basketball team qualified for the African championships after beating Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) 62-46 in the semi-finals of the games at the Dar es Salaam indoor courts.

This is after they had beaten Uganda’s JKL Dolphins 58-57 and Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (JKT) from Tanzania 68-47 to finish on top of group A.

“I have been closely following your performance both locally and in the continental games which have been very impressive. Mine will therefore be to ensure you get the much needed support,” Manduku added.