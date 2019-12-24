By PHILIP ONYANGO

Three more players will link up with Kenya men’s basketball team Morans when the squad resumes training for the pre-qualifiers of 2020 Afrobasketball championship.

The team breaks camp for three days starting on Wednesday and resumes training on Friday for pre-qualifiers of Afrobasketball championships to be staged in Nairobi early next month.

Head coach Cliff Owuor said he had included Ulinzi Warriors’ small forward James Mwangi, United States International University - Africa’s point guard Ariall Ortega and Rwanda-based small forward Mike Makiada to the team based on the players’ current form and team requirements.

The team has been in training for the past two weeks.

“I have called up the three players on merit and not because of pressure from anywhere. They have been in the team before and they are just returning because I feel they can make a contribution to Kenya’s basketball,” Owuor, the USIU coach who guided Morans to a second place at the AfroCan Championships in Bamako mid this year, said.

The week-long pre-qualifiers of Afrobasketball championship will see Kenya battle Tanzania, Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan for a single ticket to Afrobasketball qualifiers in March.

Uganda and Rwanda, the other Zone Five nations, got direct ticket to the qualifiers, having participated in the previous edition of Afrobasket Championships.

