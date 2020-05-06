76ers optimistic Simmons will be ready when NBA resumes

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

NBA All-Star guard Ben Simmons is recovering well from a back injury and likely will be prepared to play for the Philadelphia 76ers if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

That what 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Tuesday in a conference call, declaring the 23-year-old from Australia was doing "really, really well" in his rehabilitation from a lower back impingement.

"I'm very optimistic he'll be ready to play if and when we're given that green light to resume," Brand said.

The NBA season has been shut down since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Simmons has not played since February 22.

"I give Ben and our medical staff a ton of credit for all their hard work throughout his recovery," Brand said. "I give Ben so much credit for him working so hard through this unknown time."

