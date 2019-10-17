Basketball Div Two play-offs begin next week

By CAXTON APOLLO

The Kenya Basketball Federation men’s lower- tier play-offs quarter-finals will start at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on October 25, competition secretary Joseph Amoko has said.

Amoko said the remaining Division Two league second leg match between Kakamega-based Nebulas and Renegades will be played in Kakamega this weekend to pave the way for the best-of-three series play-offs quarter-finals to get underway next Friday.

Nebulas are placed seventh on the table with 37 points from 12 wins and 13 loses and have already qualified for the play-offs.

The outcome of their last match will still leave them in the same seventh position whether they win or lose. Renegades are in 10th position with 35 points and they will need the last two points to dislodge Baobab Blazers from eight position to sneak into the play-offs.

Newcomers Baobab completed the regular season with 37 points and victory for Nebulas will see them end the second leg on 39 points.

KCITI head the table standings with 48 points while Mombasa-based Coastal Kings are second also on 48 but with a good goal aggregate.