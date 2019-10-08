Title-chasing Ulinzi go into play-offs as top seeds

By CAXTON APOLLO

Ulinzi Warriors are the top seeds going into this year's Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League play-offs quarter-finals after winning their last match of the season at the weekend.

Warriors, seven-time league champions, escaped with a narrow 59-58 win over Umoja in their last second leg match on Sunday and will now play the eight seed in the league.

The hard-fought victory saw Ulinzi Warriors declared 2019 regular season winners with 43 points. The soldiers, who last lifted the crown in 2015, finished their 22 outings with a record 21 wins and only one first leg loss (55-68) to rivals Thunder.

Thunder, who were Warriors' main challengers for the top seed, lost to the Eastleigh-based soldiers 76-49 on Friday. As a result, Thunder, who are chasing their first league title, finished second with 41 points with 19 wins and three defeats.

Warriors and Thunder have been separated by the play-off draws and will not clash again until in the final should they qualify. Ulinzi will play the eighth-rated team while Thunder to take on seventh placed in the best-of-three series play-offs quarter-finals.

Warriors were stretched to the limit by Umoja in the last quarter in which they were outscored 13-7 after they had raced a 41-34 lead at the break.

"We worked on our defence for two weeks and my players effectively cut off Thunder’s dangerous shooting guard Griffin Ligare from scoring to enable us avenge first leg defeat. We had put all the energy to beat Thunder and allowed a narrow score line against Umoja, who had a great game," Warriors coach William Balozi said.

NO COMPLACENCY

Balozi said they cannot underrate any team that has qualified for post-season competition that will determine the 2019 league winners. Warriors are likely to face Umoja, Emyba or Lakeside in the first round of the play-offs.

"It’s a different competition all together from the normal league where each team is now determined to win the championship," said Balozi.

Men’s champions Kenya Ports Authority harvested three points at the weekend to be assured of finishing third overall. The dock men, who are seeking to retain the title for the fourth year in a row, defeated relegation-threatened USIU-A Tigers 80-55 at KPA Makande Gymnasium.

Blades enhanced their chances of finishing sixth when they upset KPA 65-63 at their backyard. KPA have garnered 36 points from 15 wins and six loses with one match at hand against lowly rated Lakeside at home on Saturday to end the second leg.

Lakeside, Umoja and Emyba are favourites to close the top eight-teams to qualify for the best-of-three series play-offs quarter-finals. Equity Bank rocked hosts Eldonets 76-71 in Eldoret after a 33-33 tie at half-time to keep their fourth spot with 34 points. Despite dropping a key point, newcomers Eldonets are already through to the play-offs on their first attempt. They increased their points tally 30 in sixth position with one match to go in Nairobi against hosts USIU-A Tigers on Sunday.

Umoja are likely to grab the seventh position depending on Emyba’s performance in their last two outings. Emyba are placed eighth on 29 points. Coach Charles Goro’s Kenya College of Accountancy-University were ruled out of the play-offs even after they beat World Hope 56-48. The varsity students are in ninth spot with 28 points and can only go up to 31. Eymba will face Equity Bank and USIU-A Tigers this weekend.

The relegation battle from the men’s Premier League is between three teams from bottom: Kisumu-based Lakeside on 27 points, World Hope (23) and USIU-A Tigers (22).

In the women’s Premier League, reigning champions Equity Bank are the top seeds after they demolished Kenyatta University Oryx 80-65. Equity head the 12-team table standings with 39 points from 19 wins and one loss. They have two matches at hand against Western Delight and coach Ronnie Owino’s Strathmore University Swords.

KPA, 12-time champions, whitewashed USIU-A Flames 103-29 and later defeated Strathmore University 75-49 to maintain their second position on 38 points with two matches at hand. Coach Juma Kent’s Dynamites made a tremendous improvement, moving to fourth position on 35 points. Dynamites, won their fourth match in a row after they hit Eagle Wings 62-59.

USIU-A Flames, who are bottom with 20 points, must win all their remaining four matches to escape relegation. Western Delight (21) and newcomers Africa Nazareth University (26) are at risk of being thrown out of the top competition next year.

COLLATED RESULTS

Men’s Premier League: Equity Bank 76-71 Eldonets, KPA 80-21 USIU-A Tigers, KCA-U 56-48 World Hope, Ulinzi Warriors 59-58 Umoja, Blades 65-63 KPA

Women’s Premier League: KPA 75-49 Strathmore University, Equity Ban 80-65 Oryx, Dynamites 62-59 Eagle Wings, KPA 103-29 USIU-A Flames