Battle-hardened Warriors sound early warning

Ulinzi Warriors made clear their intentions of reclaiming the Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League title winning their opening two matches as the season tipped off over the weekend.

The battle-hardened soldiers, who finished second to KPA last season and who have made some quality acquisitions in the just concluded transfer window, beat Equity Bank 63-50 on Saturday, before seeing off Thunder 63-53 on Sunday.

New signings Alvin Nyangweso (from USIU), James Mwangi (from KPA), Victor Bosire (from KPA) and David Gitonga (from KCA — University) were a thorn in the flesh of Equity Bank.

The banker’s marque signing Feisal Aden, who had a brief stint in the United States of America, could not be allowed to play because he had not been cleared by his former club.

Equity led 21-17 in the first quarter but the soldiers turned the heat on them in the second quarter outscoring them 24-7 for a huge 41-28 lead at the break, and they never looked back all the way to the final buzzer.

Normal service

On Sunday, the soldiers continued from where they stopped, hitting Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) 51-38 in a game they dominated from start to finish.

“We are not done yet with our recruitment as we target some top stars with an intention of not only reclaiming the league title which has eluded us for the past three years but also winning at least our first Fiba Zone Five Club Championships,” said Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol.

Also reaping maximum points on day one was women’s defending champions Equity Bank and men's defending champions Kenya Ports Authority.

Equity Bank, without star players Samba Mjomba and Hilda Indasi who have taken a break from the league this year, beat new look Eagle Wings 62-35.