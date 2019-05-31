Big guns battle for basketball league top spot

By CAXTON APOLLO

Thunder will start as favourites to dislodge Ulinzi Warriors from top of the Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League summit when they entertain bottom placed USIU-A Tigers at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Sunday from 4pm.

Coach Sadat Gaya’s Thunder are placed second on the league table standings with 19 points and the expected victory in their last match of the first leg against the varsity students.

At KPA Makande gymnasium in Mombasa on Saturday, reigning men’s Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority will host Equity Bank in an enticing tie from 4pm.

BASKETBALL FIXTURES

SATURDAY: at KPA Makande gym - Coastal Kings v KCITI Wildcats (10.30am), Baobab Blazers v JKUAT (12pm), KPA Youth v JKUAT (2pm), KPA v Equity Bank (4pm); at Nyayo - Pirates v ANU (8.30am), Eagle Wings v Dynamites (1pm), Strathmore University v USIU-A Flames (2.30pm), Thunder v USIU-A Tigers (4pm); at USIU-A - MKU Thika v Neosasa (8.30am), 4 Christ v Egerton University (10am), Little Prince v Upper Hill School (2.30pm), KAA v Strathmore University (2.30pm), Upper Hill v Nebulas (4pm); at Eldoret - Eldonets v Kisii University (9am).