Blades out to slice through Umoja, Emyba in league ties

Friday June 28 2019

Washika John (left) of Ulinzi Warriors vies for the ball with Tony Mwenda of Emyba on June 22, 2019 during their Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Washika John (left) of Ulinzi Warriors vies for the ball with Tony Mwenda of Emyba on June 22, 2019 during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Coached by Tonny Ochieng, the "Blades", who finished fourth last year, will lock horns with red-hot Emyba from 4pm on Saturday.
CAXTON APOLLO
CAXTON APOLLO
Strathmore University’s “Blades” face an uphill task in their campaign to qualify for this year’s men’s basketball Premier League play-offs when they play two tough second leg matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium this weekend.

Coached by Tonny Ochieng, the "Blades", who finished fourth last year, will lock horns with red-hot Emyba from 4pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, at the same venue, the varsity students, who were beaten 79-71 by Equity Bank in their last engagement, will square it out with self-supporting Umoja from 4pm.

Blades need to garner maximum points to enhance their chances of qualifying for the post-season play-offs.

Pressure will be on consistent scorer, forward Shilton Ochieng, Kennedy Dwallo and Ronnie Aduke to recover and lead Blades into two tricky victories.

Blades, who have so far won four matches and lost six, easily rocked Emyba 81-64 in the first leg and will be looking to complete a double.

FIXTURES

Saturday:

At Nyayo National Stadium: Trailblazers v Pirates (8.30am), Zetech Titans v Blazers (10.30am), ANU v KAA (11.30am), Zetech University v Western Delight (1pm), World Hope v Umoja (2.30pm), Blades v Emyba (4pm); At USIU-A: Little Prince v Riara University (8.30am), Lions v Barclays Bank (10.30am), Footprints v Eldonets (11.30am), KCA-U v Eldonets (1pm), Riara University v JKUAT (2.30pm), Terrorists v KDF Morans (4pm); At KPA Makande Gymnasium: Coastal Kings v Egerton University (12pm), Baobab Blazers v Renegades (2pm),KPA Youth v Kisii University (4pm); At Kakamega Police Canteen: Nebulas v Riara University (9am), Kisumu Lady Bucks v Riara University (10am).

Sunday:

At KPA Makande Gymnasium: Baobab Blazers v Egerton University (9am), Coastal Kings v Renegades (10.30am). Nyayo: Lions v Pirates (8.30am), Barclays Bank v Blazers ( 10am), Tangit Sparks v Dynamites ( 11.30am), ANU v Storms (1pm), Oryx v Western Delight (2.30pm), Blades v Umoja (4pm); At USIU-A: JKUAT v Egerton University (8.30am), KCA-U v Eldonets (10am), Upper Hill School v JKUAT (11.30am), Terrorists v Strathmore University (1pm), Trailblazers v KDF Morans (2.30pm), KAA v ANU (4pm).

