Blades stand in Thunder's path to top spot

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Thunder have set their sights on dislodging leaders Ulinzi Warriors from top of men's Premier League table when they take on Strathmore University Blades at Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday.

Thunder’s 70-41 victory over Umoja last weekend propelled them to second place on 30 points from 14 wins and two losses. Ulinzi Warriors, who have taken a break to take part in the ongoing East Africa Military Games at Kasarani Indoor Arena, lead the standings on 31 points.

The soldiers, who are seeking to recapture the league title they last won in 2015, have won 15 outings and lost only once 55-68 to Thunder.

As things stand, Thunder will need to garner two points against Blades to move top with 32 points. But should coach Tony Ochieng’s Blades win, Thunder will move to 31 points which means they will remain second behind Ulinzi by virtue of having lost three matches.

Thunder will be leaving nothing to chance after losing 57-67 to newly promoted Eldonets at their backyard in Eldoret. International shooting guard Griffins Ligare, Faheem Juma, forwards Kevin Chogo and Jack Agunda are expected to lead Thunder to victory. Coach Sadat Gaya said: "My strength is having good players who are unknown and can come up from the bench to unlock a match even if my top stars are shut down by opponents. For instance, Griffins had little time on the court but we still managed to beat Umoja comfortably last weekend.’’

"We are also building up consistency after losing to Eldonets. Our focus is to win a first league title," he added.

Blades, on the other hand, lie fifth on the 12-team log with 23 points and will be seeking to pick maximum two points to boost their hopes of finishing among the top four and qualify for the play-offs.

Guard Derrick Juma, Ken Dwallo, forwards Shilton Ochieng and Cliff Alela have greatly matured and are well prepared to avenge the first leg defeat. Thunder defeated the varsity students 77-72 in the first leg. Coach Ochieng said: “Thunder are aggressive in offense and we have been training hard on a strategy to stop them.’’

Ochieng said they had officially requested Kenya Basketball Federation to postpone the match because he is involved with Kenya Under-23 national team preparing for African Games in Morocco as the head coach. Blades also has two players, forwards Fidel Okoth and Deril Omondi, in the U-23 national team.

However, KBF competition secretary Joseph Amoko confirmed that they have not received any communication from Blades concerning postponement and the return leg match is on as scheduled. The high profile match starts at 2.30pm.

In another men’s Premier League tie at the same venue, Equity Bank - who are on course to finish the regular season among the top four teams - will start as favourites against Kisumu-based Lakeside. The bankers are in fourth position with 23 points from 10 wins and three losses. Equity’s regular scorers evergreen guard Feisal Aiden, Lenson Kisia and experienced Joshua Kisali are expected to punish Lakeside if their huge 100-63 win over World Hope in their last outing is anything to go by.

Lakeside are already out of the play-offs running. They lie third from bottom with 16 points after only three wins and record 10 losses. Whether Lakeside can find their way out of relegation zone in the remaining nine matches remains to be seen.

Eldonets led by James Omweno and Nevin Otieno could move up to fourth spot if they do well in their two crucial return leg matches in Nairobi. After registering a morale-boosting 67-57 win over Thunder, Eldonets will meet hosts KCA-U on Saturday at 1pm. On Sunday, they will wind up their tour of Nairobi with a match against World Hope at 2.30pm. Eldonets occupy sixth position on 22 points after having so far won six matches and lost 10.

KCA-U will also be battling to garner two points to remain in the running for a play-off spot.

Coach George Namake’s World Hope are second from bottom after garnering 15 points from two wins and 11 losses which leaves them in big danger of relegation. USIU-A Tigers are bottom of the log with 12 points having lost eight matches and won only two.

On Sunday, Umoja - who lost 41-70 to Thunder last weekend - will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host underdogs Lakeside.

In Saturday’s men’s Division One League matches, much-improved Abel Kimondo’s Barclays Bank will meet KAA, Zetech Titans will lock horns with Trailblazers while Neosasa welcomes Boabab Blazers from Mombasa. Women’s Division One League will see second-placed Riara University face off with bottom-placed Footprints.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo

Men’s Division One: Barclays Bank v KAA (8.30am), Trailblazers v Zetech University (10am), Neosasa v Baobab (11.30am)

Men’s Premier League: KCA-U v Eldonets (1pm), Blades v Thunder (2.30pm), Equity Bank v Lakeside (4pm)

At Menengai High School, Nakuru

Men’s Division One: Nakuru Club v Blazers (10am)

Sunday

At Nyayo

Women’s Division One League: Riara University v Footprints (8.30am)

Men's Division One: 4-Christ v Baobab (10am), Terrorists v Strathmore University (11.30am)